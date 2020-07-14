1809 Bennett

Amenities

Sophisticated Finishes and Modern Floorplans define East Knox-Henderson's newest address. These freshly renovated residences are available for immediate occupancy and feature the upscale design and amenities. Inside you'll find modern open floorplans, kitchens featuring high-end shaker style cabinetry with quartz countertops and a full suite of premium stainless-steel appliances, Grey wash wide plank flooring in the living areas and bedroom as well, recessed lighting and ceiling fans, designer bathrooms, new energy-efficient windows and your own washer/dryer each unit. Step into the communal courtyard and discover a beautiful sparkling pool with tanning areas and a dedicated Dog Park with seating and Waste stations. Complimentary covered parking is included with select units. This great central location puts you just minutes from Knox-Henderson, Lower Greenville, Downtown and Deep Ellum.