1809 Bennett
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:40 PM

1809 Bennett

1809-1811 Bennett Avenue · (214) 643-8476
Location

1809-1811 Bennett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Roseland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112A · Avail. Aug 8

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 376 sqft

Unit 113A · Avail. Aug 8

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 376 sqft

Unit 206A · Avail. Aug 8

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 376 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1809 Bennett.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Sophisticated Finishes and Modern Floorplans define East Knox-Henderson's newest address. These freshly renovated residences are available for immediate occupancy and feature the upscale design and amenities. Inside you'll find modern open floorplans, kitchens featuring high-end shaker style cabinetry with quartz countertops and a full suite of premium stainless-steel appliances, Grey wash wide plank flooring in the living areas and bedroom as well, recessed lighting and ceiling fans, designer bathrooms, new energy-efficient windows and your own washer/dryer each unit. Step into the communal courtyard and discover a beautiful sparkling pool with tanning areas and a dedicated Dog Park with seating and Waste stations. Complimentary covered parking is included with select units. This great central location puts you just minutes from Knox-Henderson, Lower Greenville, Downtown and Deep Ellum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Bennett have any available units?
1809 Bennett has 7 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Bennett have?
Some of 1809 Bennett's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Bennett currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Bennett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Bennett pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Bennett is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Bennett offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Bennett offers parking.
Does 1809 Bennett have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Bennett offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Bennett have a pool?
Yes, 1809 Bennett has a pool.
Does 1809 Bennett have accessible units?
No, 1809 Bennett does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Bennett have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Bennett has units with dishwashers.
