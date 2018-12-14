9332 Lenel Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely update home with amazing cook's kitchen - white cabinetry, 10-foot island, granite & stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave. The kitchen is open to the large living & dining combination. Lovely powder bath in master bedroom, plus contemporary full bath in hall. Enclosed patio has laundry connections. French doors in the living area leads to wood deck and huge yard. Attached one car garage with oversized garage door with opener. Unique front door leads to another entry area with second front door. Fresh paint throughout, updating lighting, dark stained hardwood floors & more!