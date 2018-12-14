All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9332 Lenel Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9332 Lenel Place
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:51 AM

9332 Lenel Place

9332 Lenel Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9332 Lenel Place, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely update home with amazing cook's kitchen - white cabinetry, 10-foot island, granite & stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave. The kitchen is open to the large living & dining combination. Lovely powder bath in master bedroom, plus contemporary full bath in hall. Enclosed patio has laundry connections. French doors in the living area leads to wood deck and huge yard. Attached one car garage with oversized garage door with opener. Unique front door leads to another entry area with second front door. Fresh paint throughout, updating lighting, dark stained hardwood floors & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9332 Lenel Place have any available units?
9332 Lenel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9332 Lenel Place have?
Some of 9332 Lenel Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9332 Lenel Place currently offering any rent specials?
9332 Lenel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9332 Lenel Place pet-friendly?
No, 9332 Lenel Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9332 Lenel Place offer parking?
Yes, 9332 Lenel Place offers parking.
Does 9332 Lenel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9332 Lenel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9332 Lenel Place have a pool?
No, 9332 Lenel Place does not have a pool.
Does 9332 Lenel Place have accessible units?
No, 9332 Lenel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9332 Lenel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9332 Lenel Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University