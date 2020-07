Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access valet service fire pit bbq/grill bike storage lobby

With this ideal location, you'll be able to hit the Galleria area or the Addison entertainment zone within minutes of leaving your apartments doorstep. The luxury rental apartments and townhomes offer you the heart of North Dallas, and the serenity of country club living as many of the homes look out to breathtaking golf course views of North Dallas' Bent Tree Country Club. Residents enjoy the green space surroundings and private courtyard views from their patios and balconies. Our apartments offer the finest luxury housing available in the North Dallas/Addison area with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Several feature attached garages and wood floors.