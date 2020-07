Parson's Green

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court cats allowed hot tub

Cypress Waters is a remarkably vibrant 1,000-acre development on a 362-acre lake within five minutes of DFW airport. Situated along the shores of the scenic and pristine North Lake, Cypress Waters infuses waterfront living with the design principles of new urbanism and sustainable design. Emphasizing the benefits of a live-work-play-explore community, the development will interconnect over 4.5 million square feet of commercial and retail space and 10,000 residences with schools, parks, trails and a lakeside town center.