Elevate yourself with a new of standard of living at the Ashton. Nestled in the desirable, trendy uptown area of Dallas, The Ashton redefines the luxury apartment experience with a modern, thoughtful, and elegant touch. Those in search of exceptional uptown Dallas apartments need look no further. From stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom abodes to a select range of breathtaking, panoramic penthouses, The Ashton is a new vision of splendor you need to see for yourself to believe. Resort-level amenities include custom wine-storage units, quartz slab countertops, spacious high ceilings and massive oversized windows, just a few of the countless indulgences that set aside The Ashton as something truly special among the residences of Dallas. Uptown apartments are highly coveted and in-demand, and the Ashton spares no expense. Passing through our penthouses to stumble across an urban oasis, with gorgeous, sprawling wrap-around terraces, exclusive elevator access and stunning views of Dallas