All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like The Ashton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
The Ashton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

The Ashton

2215 Cedar Springs Rd · (740) 299-2590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Become a resident in July and receive 6 weeks free!
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2215 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0303 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,384

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 0306 · Avail. now

$2,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. Oct 19

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1217 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1507 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. now

$3,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Unit 1707 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

See 23+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ashton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
valet service
conference room
guest suite
internet access
wine room
Elevate yourself with a new of standard of living at the Ashton. Nestled in the desirable, trendy uptown area of Dallas, The Ashton redefines the luxury apartment experience with a modern, thoughtful, and elegant touch. Those in search of exceptional uptown Dallas apartments need look no further. From stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom abodes to a select range of breathtaking, panoramic penthouses, The Ashton is a new vision of splendor you need to see for yourself to believe. Resort-level amenities include custom wine-storage units, quartz slab countertops, spacious high ceilings and massive oversized windows, just a few of the countless indulgences that set aside The Ashton as something truly special among the residences of Dallas. Uptown apartments are highly coveted and in-demand, and the Ashton spares no expense. Passing through our penthouses to stumble across an urban oasis, with gorgeous, sprawling wrap-around terraces, exclusive elevator access and stunning views of Dallas

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $500 for 1 bedroom, $750 for 2 bedroom, $1500 for penthouse
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $2/month, valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking garage one assigned, additional parking space $115 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $175/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ashton have any available units?
The Ashton has 43 units available starting at $2,384 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ashton have?
Some of The Ashton's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ashton currently offering any rent specials?
The Ashton is offering the following rent specials: Become a resident in July and receive 6 weeks free!
Is The Ashton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ashton is pet friendly.
Does The Ashton offer parking?
Yes, The Ashton offers parking.
Does The Ashton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Ashton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ashton have a pool?
Yes, The Ashton has a pool.
Does The Ashton have accessible units?
Yes, The Ashton has accessible units.
Does The Ashton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ashton has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Ashton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity