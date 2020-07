Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home has just been renovated with new carpet and paint throughout, newly tiled shower surround. Feels like new. Large backyard and 2 car garage.



No Smokers, No Cats. Other pets on a case by case basis.



Pictures were taken prior to previous tenant.



For more information such as deposit and application fee, please visit www.dallasapm.com.