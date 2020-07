Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance internet access parking bbq/grill package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Georgian features lush landscaped grounds, a cascading fountain, and a sparkling swimming pool. Wi-Fi hot spots are at pool side and in the Clubhouse. You will find an apartment home to suit your needs with a choice of five unique one and two bedroom floor plans, each with their own distinctive style. Only minutes away you'll find a renowned school system, fine dining, shopping and entertainment. We are conveniently located in North Dallas just minutes from the toll way and George Bush Turnpike.