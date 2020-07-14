All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

GREYSTONE

4935 Junius Street · (251) 250-5407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4935 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from GREYSTONE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you see beauty in historic craftsmanship and detail

Located on the same street as some of the most beautiful and historic estates in the area, the Greystone is a 10-resident property perfect for people that enjoy taking walks and marveling at spectacular architectural. Residents can lounge on the custom outdoor day beds, relaxing beside a waterfall and rose gardens. Indoors and out, you’ll be totally impressed by exquisite touches of historic and modern design.

What’s outdoors:

A historical estate with charming curb appeal
A tranquil courtyard oasis complete with lush gardens, waterfalls, and fountains
Large private patios with stunning views of nearby Live Oaks
Location! Location! Location! Minutes from downtown Dallas, in the historic Munger district

What’s indoors:

Elegant hardwood floors throughout
Stylish chandeliers with 1930’s character, double french doors
Elegant double french doors that lead to a patio and the courtyard gardens
An open kitc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 13-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breed, 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered: $40/month, open lot, gated. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does GREYSTONE have any available units?
GREYSTONE has 4 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does GREYSTONE have?
Some of GREYSTONE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is GREYSTONE currently offering any rent specials?
GREYSTONE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is GREYSTONE pet-friendly?
Yes, GREYSTONE is pet friendly.
Does GREYSTONE offer parking?
Yes, GREYSTONE offers parking.
Does GREYSTONE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, GREYSTONE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does GREYSTONE have a pool?
Yes, GREYSTONE has a pool.
Does GREYSTONE have accessible units?
No, GREYSTONE does not have accessible units.
Does GREYSTONE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, GREYSTONE has units with dishwashers.
