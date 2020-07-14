Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you see beauty in historic craftsmanship and detail



Located on the same street as some of the most beautiful and historic estates in the area, the Greystone is a 10-resident property perfect for people that enjoy taking walks and marveling at spectacular architectural. Residents can lounge on the custom outdoor day beds, relaxing beside a waterfall and rose gardens. Indoors and out, you’ll be totally impressed by exquisite touches of historic and modern design.



What’s outdoors:



A historical estate with charming curb appeal

A tranquil courtyard oasis complete with lush gardens, waterfalls, and fountains

Large private patios with stunning views of nearby Live Oaks

Location! Location! Location! Minutes from downtown Dallas, in the historic Munger district



What’s indoors:



Elegant hardwood floors throughout

Stylish chandeliers with 1930’s character, double french doors

Elegant double french doors that lead to a patio and the courtyard gardens

