Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Drake

1001 Annex Avenue · (828) 537-4649
Location

1001 Annex Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 31

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 31

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Drake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you’ve got a flair for 1930s design and trendy boutique living

The courtyard of The Drake feels like a luxurious outdoor living room, draped with fabric walls and designed with symmetry to create a sophisticated, yet welcoming community environment. It’s a multisensory experience; hearing the fountains, feeling the warm flame from the outdoor fireplace and smelling the fresh jasmine in the garden.

What’s outdoors:

Beautiful Mediterranean art deco curb appeal
A lush garden courtyard adorned with designer outdoor furniture
Contemporary outdoor dining areas with stylish stainless steel appliances and a large wood burning fireplace
Elegant drapery and a magazine-worthy Spanish-style tiered fountains

What’s indoors:

Stunning hardwood floors throughout
Stylish chandeliers designed with 1930’s character
Double french doors that lead to the outdoor courtyard garden
An open kitchen outfitted with modern features including mosaic and ceramic tile countertops
and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 13-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $15/month per pet
Dogs
deposit: $750
limit: 2
restrictions: 0 - 20 pounds on properties that allow dogs on 2nd floor. 0 - 30 pounds on all first floor units with yards. 31 - 50 pounds on all first floor units with yards
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Allowed on all properties except 5200 Gaston (Green House) or 5002 Junius (Modern).
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered: $40/month, open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Drake have any available units?
Drake has 3 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Drake have?
Some of Drake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Drake currently offering any rent specials?
Drake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Drake pet-friendly?
Yes, Drake is pet friendly.
Does Drake offer parking?
Yes, Drake offers parking.
Does Drake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Drake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Drake have a pool?
Yes, Drake has a pool.
Does Drake have accessible units?
Yes, Drake has accessible units.
Does Drake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Drake has units with dishwashers.

