Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you’ve got a flair for 1930s design and trendy boutique living



The courtyard of The Drake feels like a luxurious outdoor living room, draped with fabric walls and designed with symmetry to create a sophisticated, yet welcoming community environment. It’s a multisensory experience; hearing the fountains, feeling the warm flame from the outdoor fireplace and smelling the fresh jasmine in the garden.



What’s outdoors:



Beautiful Mediterranean art deco curb appeal

A lush garden courtyard adorned with designer outdoor furniture

Contemporary outdoor dining areas with stylish stainless steel appliances and a large wood burning fireplace

Elegant drapery and a magazine-worthy Spanish-style tiered fountains



What’s indoors:



Stunning hardwood floors throughout

Stylish chandeliers designed with 1930’s character

Double french doors that lead to the outdoor courtyard garden

An open kitchen outfitted with modern features including mosaic and ceramic tile countertops

