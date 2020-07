Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed carport internet access internet cafe trash valet yoga

Live in the heart of Uptown Dallas at One Oak Grove. Our community offers a variety of upscale amenities and finishes. Take in the view of the Dallas Skyline by unwinding on our rooftop terrace and soak in the sun at our resort style swimming pool. Entertain with your friends and family in our entertainment lounge and at the outdoor, premium grilling stations. Our Uptown Dallas apartments are generously appointed with high-end features, including distinctive hardwood floors, walk-in closets with custom shelving, oversized soaking tubs, and separate showers. Designer kitchens include stainless steel EnergyStar appliances, 42" upper cabinets, and granite countertops with undermount sinks. Soaring ceilings and chic 2" blinds add character while your private balcony provides the perfect place to unwind. Choose One Oak Grove, Live Happy.