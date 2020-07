Amenities

Award winning Richardson Exemplary ISD! Charming 3 bed 2 bath home located in L Street. Home has lots of light, hardwood floors, large kitchen, granite, built in appliances, and large yard with big trees! bay windows and built-in! 3 rd room can be used also office or game room, Close to White rock lake, shopping, schools major roads, parks, and convenient to DART.