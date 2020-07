Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard parking pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance garage hot tub sauna valet service alarm system 24hr gym on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Located just walking distance from the Galleria Mall and two minutes from Interstate 635 and the Dallas Tollway. You are surrounded by the best shopping, restaurants, and services that North Dallas and Addison have to offer, but inside this luxury rental community you will find tranquil paradise. This North Dallas/Addison apartment boasts all the features of a custom home, including; bay windows, Roman soaking bathtubs, wood-burning fireplaces, French doors, crown molding, and gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars. The amount of thought and creativity that went into every detail of this gated North Dallas/Addison apartment complex will truly amaze you.