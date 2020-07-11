All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

The Edge

3939 Rosemeade Pkwy · (469) 595-8155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3939 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10305 · Avail. Sep 2

$826

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. Sep 23

$851

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 6302 · Avail. Aug 25

$866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet access
lobby
online portal
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at The Edge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 per pet (non-refundable).
fee: $250 per pet (non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs. Aggressive breeds are prohibited.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edge have any available units?
The Edge has 6 units available starting at $826 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Edge have?
Some of The Edge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edge currently offering any rent specials?
The Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edge is pet friendly.
Does The Edge offer parking?
Yes, The Edge offers parking.
Does The Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edge have a pool?
Yes, The Edge has a pool.
Does The Edge have accessible units?
Yes, The Edge has accessible units.
Does The Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edge has units with dishwashers.
