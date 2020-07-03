7785 Verbena Court

Amenities

Tucked away steps from the Northaven Trail and minutes to fine dining and shopping at Preston Royal. The open floor plan with polished concrete floors and soaring ceilings is accented with designer grasscloth wallpapers, custom linen draperies, remote control shades, luxury lighting fixtures, and Elfa closets. Expansive windows and sliding doors overlook outdoor oasis complete with landscaping, turf, outdoor shower and pool with heater and chilling system. Additional features include herringbone slate patio, epoxy floor garage, tankless water heater, foam insulation, solar panels and extensive storage systems.