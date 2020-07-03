All apartments in Dallas
7785 Verbena Court

7785 Verbena Court · No Longer Available
Location

7785 Verbena Court, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Tucked away steps from the Northaven Trail and minutes to fine dining and shopping at Preston Royal. The open floor plan with polished concrete floors and soaring ceilings is accented with designer grasscloth wallpapers, custom linen draperies, remote control shades, luxury lighting fixtures, and Elfa closets. Expansive windows and sliding doors overlook outdoor oasis complete with landscaping, turf, outdoor shower and pool with heater and chilling system. Additional features include herringbone slate patio, epoxy floor garage, tankless water heater, foam insulation, solar panels and extensive storage systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7785 Verbena Court have any available units?
7785 Verbena Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7785 Verbena Court have?
Some of 7785 Verbena Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7785 Verbena Court currently offering any rent specials?
7785 Verbena Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7785 Verbena Court pet-friendly?
No, 7785 Verbena Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7785 Verbena Court offer parking?
Yes, 7785 Verbena Court offers parking.
Does 7785 Verbena Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7785 Verbena Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7785 Verbena Court have a pool?
Yes, 7785 Verbena Court has a pool.
Does 7785 Verbena Court have accessible units?
No, 7785 Verbena Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7785 Verbena Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7785 Verbena Court has units with dishwashers.

