Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

Gables Mirabella

Open Now until 6pm
2600 Cole Ave · (972) 362-2089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 429 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Unit 232 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables Mirabella.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
green community
hot tub
Gables Mirabella is located in the heart of Uptown, where you are steps away from the best shopping, dining and entertainment. Our boutique size community and spacious one and two-bedroom apartments, creates a sense of comfort and community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $265
Additional: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, Weight restrictions: 60 lbs per pet
Parking Details: underground parking garage: included with lease. Garage lot.
Storage Details: additional storage: $42/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gables Mirabella have any available units?
Gables Mirabella has 14 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables Mirabella have?
Some of Gables Mirabella's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables Mirabella currently offering any rent specials?
Gables Mirabella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables Mirabella pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables Mirabella is pet friendly.
Does Gables Mirabella offer parking?
Yes, Gables Mirabella offers parking.
Does Gables Mirabella have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gables Mirabella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables Mirabella have a pool?
Yes, Gables Mirabella has a pool.
Does Gables Mirabella have accessible units?
No, Gables Mirabella does not have accessible units.
Does Gables Mirabella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables Mirabella has units with dishwashers.

