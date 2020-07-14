Verandah Bungalows

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

limit: 2

rent: $15 per pet/month

restrictions: We do not accept more than 2 pets per unit. Both pets together cannot exceed a combined weight of 50 pounds. All pets are required to be on leash. Violation Fee $ 50 to $500. We offer a private dog park for our residents at the Bungalos and the Verandas. The dog park is complete with a private bathroom, grill, cabanas, outdoor lounge beds and fireplace. Owner is responsible to pick up after their pet. We do not allow pet sitting. We consider pet sitting the same as harboring a pet without a deposit. The resident will be in violation of the lease and be charged a $500 fine on top of the deposit and pet fees required in the lease. Please not that we may terminate the individual’s lease depending on the breed of pet found and the location of the unit.

Dogs deposit: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs restrictions: We do not allow the following aggressive dog breeds. Call our office regarding any questions about any other possible aggressive breeds. Pit Bulls, German Shepherds & Rottweilers.