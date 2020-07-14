All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Verandah Bungalows

Open Now until 6pm
7204 Gaston Avenue · (812) 594-4897
Location

7204 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verandah Bungalows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
garage
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
The Verandah Bungalos

Live here if: you consider your dog a member of your family

The Verandah Bungalos have gone to the dogs...and that’s just how we like it! Imagine going to a boutique resort, designed to be an equal oasis experience for your dog. A short walk to White Rock Lake and a private dog park onsite, it’s an outdoor enthusiast and dog lovers’ paradise.

What’s outdoors:

Ample space for dogs to play and fellow dog owners to relax on custom lounge furniture
Private grassed terraces
Modern-chic cabanas, mature trees and resort-style bronze fountains
A lively courtyard with outdoor dining and fireplaces
Exclusive shared outdoor amenities with next-door-neighbor Verandah Flats

What’s indoors:

Contemporary kitchens with granite or ceramic countertops
A stylish custom chandelier
Large French doors that lead out to quiet terraces
Designer hardwood flooring throughout
and so much more!

Property style profile: Modern luxury + vibrant community + dog love

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $55 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: We do not accept more than 2 pets per unit. Both pets together cannot exceed a combined weight of 50 pounds. All pets are required to be on leash. Violation Fee $ 50 to $500. We offer a private dog park for our residents at the Bungalos and the Verandas. The dog park is complete with a private bathroom, grill, cabanas, outdoor lounge beds and fireplace. Owner is responsible to pick up after their pet. We do not allow pet sitting. We consider pet sitting the same as harboring a pet without a deposit. The resident will be in violation of the lease and be charged a $500 fine on top of the deposit and pet fees required in the lease. Please not that we may terminate the individual’s lease depending on the breed of pet found and the location of the unit.
Dogs
deposit: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: We do not allow the following aggressive dog breeds. Call our office regarding any questions about any other possible aggressive breeds. Pit Bulls, German Shepherds & Rottweilers.
Cats
deposit: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, carports $40/month, detached garage $50/month. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verandah Bungalows have any available units?
Verandah Bungalows has 3 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Verandah Bungalows have?
Some of Verandah Bungalows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verandah Bungalows currently offering any rent specials?
Verandah Bungalows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Verandah Bungalows pet-friendly?
Yes, Verandah Bungalows is pet friendly.
Does Verandah Bungalows offer parking?
Yes, Verandah Bungalows offers parking.
Does Verandah Bungalows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Verandah Bungalows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Verandah Bungalows have a pool?
Yes, Verandah Bungalows has a pool.
Does Verandah Bungalows have accessible units?
No, Verandah Bungalows does not have accessible units.
Does Verandah Bungalows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verandah Bungalows has units with dishwashers.
