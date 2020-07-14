Verandah Bungalows

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $55 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: We do not accept more than 2 pets per unit. Both pets together cannot exceed a combined weight of 50 pounds. All pets are required to be on leash. Violation Fee $ 50 to $500. We offer a private dog park for our residents at the Bungalos and the Verandas. The dog park is complete with a private bathroom, grill, cabanas, outdoor lounge beds and fireplace. Owner is responsible to pick up after their pet. We do not allow pet sitting.
We consider pet sitting the same as harboring a pet without a deposit.
The resident will be in violation of the lease and be charged a $500 fine on top of the deposit and pet fees required in the lease.
Please not that we may terminate the individual’s lease depending on the breed of pet found and the location of the unit.
Dogs
deposit: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: We do not allow the following aggressive dog breeds. Call our office regarding any questions about any other possible aggressive breeds. Pit Bulls, German Shepherds & Rottweilers.
Cats
deposit: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, carports $40/month, detached garage $50/month. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.