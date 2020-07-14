All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

La Vita on Lovers Lane

6603 E Lovers Ln · (833) 403-6361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6603 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75214

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 18

$760

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

Unit 144 · Avail. now

$770

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 139 · Avail. Aug 13

$770

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Jul 19

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 162 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Vita on Lovers Lane.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
La Vita on Lovers Lane offers contemporary studio, one, two bedroom apartment homes. Must have amenities and unbeatable location. Live a relaxed, unmatched lifestyle in Northeast Dallas.

With FIVE spacious floor plan options to choose from, there is something for everyone at La Vita on Lovers Lane. Each of our wonderful apartment homes features remote-controlled ceiling fans in each bedroom and living room, stainless steel appliances, granted counter tops, 2" faux wood blinds, spacious walk-in closets, and private patios and yards with select units.

Our community is situated in a wonderful neighborhood in Northeast Dallas with plenty of mouth-watering restaurants, great shopping and many to choose from local parks. We offer great customer service and monthly events for all our current and future residents.

Call Us or Stop By Today for more information and to schedule your tour to see your future apartment home!

Unit Amenities:
-Private Backyard, Patio, or Balcony*
-Controlled Ac

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 70lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does La Vita on Lovers Lane have any available units?
La Vita on Lovers Lane has 8 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does La Vita on Lovers Lane have?
Some of La Vita on Lovers Lane's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Vita on Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
La Vita on Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Vita on Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, La Vita on Lovers Lane is pet friendly.
Does La Vita on Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, La Vita on Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does La Vita on Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, La Vita on Lovers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does La Vita on Lovers Lane have a pool?
Yes, La Vita on Lovers Lane has a pool.
Does La Vita on Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, La Vita on Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does La Vita on Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Vita on Lovers Lane has units with dishwashers.

