Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym pool bbq/grill media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room doorman e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The 23 is one of the most exciting new communities in Dallas. Located in the heart of Victory Park with expansive views of iconic Dallas sites, The 23 has every amenity you could possibly need. We have a studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with lux appointments. Our upscale amenities include two penthouse levels at the top, an 8th-floor amenity deck, and retail space complete with a 750 seat movie theater. You will revel in delight while living in the center of it all.