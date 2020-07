Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Wonderful, spacious home in Spring Creek that is fantastic for entertaining, with huge family room, updated kitchen with gas cooktop and built in refrigerator,wet bar and outdoor living perfect for parties! Hardwood and slate floors, carpet in bedrooms. Two recently updated bathrooms are gorgeous with all new everything! Flexible floor plan allows many living and dining options, indoor and outdoor projection screens-Great neighborhood in RISD!