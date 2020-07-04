7626 Dentcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location in walking distance to award winning school. Spacious den with WB fireplace, large master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet, a built in desk and separate vanity area. Both bedrooms upstairs have walk in closets. Newly painted gray walls, new wood flooring and new carpet in all bedrooms. Also, new light fixtures and a new stove. Close to library with water park which would be great for your family. Close to shopping mall and eating establishments. Also, easy access to I-75, I-635, and the DNT. Come see! Please call to discuss acceptance of pet. Rent includes professional yard care.