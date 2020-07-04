All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:01 PM

7626 Dentcrest Drive

7626 Dentcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7626 Dentcrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75254
Northwood Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location in walking distance to award winning school. Spacious den with WB fireplace, large master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet, a built in desk and separate vanity area. Both bedrooms upstairs have walk in closets. Newly painted gray walls, new wood flooring and new carpet in all bedrooms. Also, new light fixtures and a new stove. Close to library with water park which would be great for your family. Close to shopping mall and eating establishments. Also, easy access to I-75, I-635, and the DNT. Come see! Please call to discuss acceptance of pet. Rent includes professional yard care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7626 Dentcrest Drive have any available units?
7626 Dentcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7626 Dentcrest Drive have?
Some of 7626 Dentcrest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7626 Dentcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7626 Dentcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 Dentcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7626 Dentcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7626 Dentcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 7626 Dentcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7626 Dentcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7626 Dentcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 Dentcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7626 Dentcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7626 Dentcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7626 Dentcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 Dentcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7626 Dentcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

