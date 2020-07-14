All apartments in Dallas
Magnolia on Eastern

7518 Eastern Ave · (972) 770-4898
Location

7518 Eastern Ave, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,208

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 973 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia on Eastern.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
wine room
Introducing Magnolia at Inwood Village Apartments, a boutique-style apartment community located at Lovers Lane and the Tollroad. Featuring efficiencies, and spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our beautifully tree-lined community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Dallas' beautiful neighborhoods. With superior location, Magnolia at Inwood Village is perfect for residents looking to balance comfortable metropolitan living with convenient access to the Park Cities, Lovers Lane and the Dallas North Tollway. Located within walking distance of Zoes Kitchen, Cafe Express, Eatzi's Market and Bakery, Bread Winner's Cafe & Bakery, Fireside Pies, Tyler's, Gap, White House Black Market, Inwood Theater and Trader Joes. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 200.00
rent: 30.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. No weight limit. We accept cats and dogs. Monthly pet rent is $15 per pet. There is a $200 pet deposit. There is also a $300 pet fee. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Gated parking courts, covered and garage parking available. Please contact our office for parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia on Eastern have any available units?
Magnolia on Eastern has 4 units available starting at $1,208 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia on Eastern have?
Some of Magnolia on Eastern's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia on Eastern currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia on Eastern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia on Eastern pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia on Eastern is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia on Eastern offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia on Eastern offers parking.
Does Magnolia on Eastern have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia on Eastern offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia on Eastern have a pool?
No, Magnolia on Eastern does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia on Eastern have accessible units?
No, Magnolia on Eastern does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia on Eastern have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia on Eastern has units with dishwashers.
