preston hills
161 Apartments for rent in Preston Hills, Dallas, TX
5 Units Available
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pergola-shaded hammocks. Resort-style pool with cushioned lounge chairs. Faux wood flooring and black appliances in all homes, plus upgrade options like glass backsplash and framed mirrors. Five minutes to The Galleria Dallas.
10 Units Available
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
Residents can bring their furry friends along at this gated community. Attached garages also available. Private balconies, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings are available. Galleria Dallas and shopping along Dallas North Tollway are only minutes away.
11 Units Available
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1181 sqft
Within walking distance to bus stops and only minutes from Bert Fields Park. Community features a tennis court, gym, clubhouse, and pool. Units have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
14 Units Available
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Entering the well-designed interior of your 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment or townhome at Regal Court, youll discover spaciousness and versatility within luxurious living areas.
6 Units Available
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Preston Park Apartments in Dallas, Texas, offer classic apartment living with ample green space, balconies, and quiet courtyards. Spacious floor plans in multiple configurations suit your needs.
2 Units Available
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$835
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$844
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Preston Hills
23 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
11 Units Available
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1386 sqft
Prestonwood Place and Pepper Square are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include two pools, on-site laundry ,and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and island kitchens.
18 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$780
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
48 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
27 Units Available
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,152
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1227 sqft
Villa Piana Apartments is elegance defined in this Dallas, TX, condo-like living space. Granite counters and open fireplaces add to its luxurious feel, while residents enjoy community amenities such as pool, hot-tub and 24-hr gym.
14 Units Available
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1170 sqft
Resort-style pool and cabana-shaded lounge. Fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Kitchens with pantries for plenty of storage space. Five minutes to the Galleria Dallas.
65 Units Available
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1384 sqft
Prime North Dallas location with resort-inspired pool and spa area and fully-equipped fitness center. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings with Crown Molding, attached garages and dual sink vanities.
25 Units Available
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$941
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,048
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1176 sqft
Sleek, modern, warm, welcoming. Contradictory? Not when used to describe VV&M apartments in North Dallas. A pedestrian walkway to the Village on the Parkway's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, only adds to the city-within-a-city feel.
23 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
19 Units Available
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1285 sqft
Newly renovated, this Midtown apartment community features resort-style pools, cabanas and a gym. Interiors have glass mosaic backsplashes, built-in bookshelves and washer/dryer connections. A block from I-635 and minutes from Midtown's shopping and dining.
25 Units Available
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1036 sqft
Courtyard with firepit and lounge seating, pool and hot tub, grills, mature trees. Patio/balcony in all homes, plus large windows for ample natural light. Under a mile to Dallas North Tollway.
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
237 Units Available
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,213
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1186 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Alpha West, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of comfort and convenience.
41 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
15 Units Available
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Village on the Green, you can kick back and relax knowing everything you need is close at hand.
6 Units Available
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1324 sqft
Prestonbridge Apartments, located just off Rt. 289, offers spacious one-bedroom apartments with upgrades like a fireplace, balcony and 24-hour maintenance service. Sweat out daily stress at the sauna or relax in the hot tub.
14 Units Available
Creekview
14255 Preston Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Creekview Apartment Homes located in Dallas, Texas. We are centrally located near many restaurants, grocery stores, banks and retail shopping.
