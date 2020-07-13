Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage carport cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room golf room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table shuffle board yoga

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***To take advantage of Dallas’s greatest assets, you need the right home base. Domain at Midtown Park has arrived to keep you near everything that matters most. Located in the city’s newest urban village, nestled between Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow and the Royal Oaks Country Club, your new home has it all. Enjoy easy access to your favorite restaurants and shops, including Trader Joe’s across the street and Whole Foods Market, the Shops at Park Lane and NorthPark Center just 1.5 miles away. Although with all the amenities Domain at Midtown Park offers, you’ll also find many reasons to stay close to home. We invite you to browse our photo gallery see why we say you'll want to make us your new home!