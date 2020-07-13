All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like
Domain at Midtown Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Domain at Midtown Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

Domain at Midtown Park

Open Now until 6pm
8169 Midtown Boulevard · (214) 651-6196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
APPLY NOW FOR TWO WEEKS FREE RENT! *limited time offer, restrictions may apply
logo
Fee Reduction
WAIVED APPLICATION & ADMINISTRATION FEES! *limited time offer, restrictions may apply
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8169 Midtown Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02213 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 14303 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 10304 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,184

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16202 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 07302 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 06115 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,484

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Domain at Midtown Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
yoga
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***To take advantage of Dallas’s greatest assets, you need the right home base. Domain at Midtown Park has arrived to keep you near everything that matters most. Located in the city’s newest urban village, nestled between Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow and the Royal Oaks Country Club, your new home has it all. Enjoy easy access to your favorite restaurants and shops, including Trader Joe’s across the street and Whole Foods Market, the Shops at Park Lane and NorthPark Center just 1.5 miles away. Although with all the amenities Domain at Midtown Park offers, you’ll also find many reasons to stay close to home. We invite you to browse our photo gallery see why we say you'll want to make us your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms) $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Parking, Carport: $20-$40, Detached Garage: $100, Breezeway Garage: $125-$175.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Domain at Midtown Park have any available units?
Domain at Midtown Park has 26 units available starting at $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Domain at Midtown Park have?
Some of Domain at Midtown Park's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Domain at Midtown Park currently offering any rent specials?
Domain at Midtown Park is offering the following rent specials: APPLY NOW FOR TWO WEEKS FREE RENT! *limited time offer, restrictions may apply
Is Domain at Midtown Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Domain at Midtown Park is pet friendly.
Does Domain at Midtown Park offer parking?
Yes, Domain at Midtown Park offers parking.
Does Domain at Midtown Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Domain at Midtown Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Domain at Midtown Park have a pool?
Yes, Domain at Midtown Park has a pool.
Does Domain at Midtown Park have accessible units?
Yes, Domain at Midtown Park has accessible units.
Does Domain at Midtown Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Domain at Midtown Park has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East DallasVickeryDowntown DallasCasa ViewPrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological SeminaryRichland CollegeParker University