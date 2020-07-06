7323 Hedge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled and updated 1407 sq ft 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Just 2 short blocks from Cedar Hill Highpointe Area and beautiful Bradford Park. Dog friendly fenced backyard. New vinyl plank hardwood flooring, beautiful French doors, and stainless steel appliances. WOW! Even includes a laundry room with FREE washer and dryer. Large open living room includes wood burning fireplace. Home has new paint inside and out, new blinds, new light fixtures, and new plumbing fixtures. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. The master bathroom features a stand up shower. All are encouraged to apply at www.carlonrentalsolutions.com. $9.95 application fee. Available for move-in on 5/5. Open House by appointment.

Remodeled and updated 1407 sq ft 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Just 2 short blocks from Cedar Hill Highpointe Area and beautiful Bradford Park. Dog friendly fenced backyard. New vinyl plank hardwood flooring, beautiful French doors, and stainless steel appliances. WOW! Even includes a laundry room with FREE washer and dryer. Large open living room includes wood burning fireplace. Home has new paint inside and out, new blinds, new light fixtures, and new plumbing fixtures. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. The master bathroom features a stand up shower. All are encouraged to apply at www.carlonrentalsolutions.com. $9.95 application fee. Available for move-in on 5/5. Open House on Sunday, 5/3 by appointment.