All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7323 Hedge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7323 Hedge Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 3:46 AM

7323 Hedge Drive

7323 Hedge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7323 Hedge Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled and updated 1407 sq ft 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Just 2 short blocks from Cedar Hill Highpointe Area and beautiful Bradford Park. Dog friendly fenced backyard. New vinyl plank hardwood flooring, beautiful French doors, and stainless steel appliances. WOW! Even includes a laundry room with FREE washer and dryer. Large open living room includes wood burning fireplace. Home has new paint inside and out, new blinds, new light fixtures, and new plumbing fixtures. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. The master bathroom features a stand up shower. All are encouraged to apply at www.carlonrentalsolutions.com. $9.95 application fee. Available for move-in on 5/5. Open House by appointment.
Remodeled and updated 1407 sq ft 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Just 2 short blocks from Cedar Hill Highpointe Area and beautiful Bradford Park. Dog friendly fenced backyard. New vinyl plank hardwood flooring, beautiful French doors, and stainless steel appliances. WOW! Even includes a laundry room with FREE washer and dryer. Large open living room includes wood burning fireplace. Home has new paint inside and out, new blinds, new light fixtures, and new plumbing fixtures. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. The master bathroom features a stand up shower. All are encouraged to apply at www.carlonrentalsolutions.com. $9.95 application fee. Available for move-in on 5/5. Open House on Sunday, 5/3 by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 Hedge Drive have any available units?
7323 Hedge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7323 Hedge Drive have?
Some of 7323 Hedge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7323 Hedge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7323 Hedge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 Hedge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7323 Hedge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7323 Hedge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7323 Hedge Drive offers parking.
Does 7323 Hedge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7323 Hedge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 Hedge Drive have a pool?
No, 7323 Hedge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7323 Hedge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7323 Hedge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 Hedge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7323 Hedge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University