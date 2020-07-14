Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving sauna alarm system conference room coffee bar internet cafe fire pit gym 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access lobby online portal

Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. The Courts at Preston Oaks provide an elegant, resort-like lifestyle in Midtown Dallas, TX. Renting an apartment at The Courts is the ideal retreat, boasting a state-of-the-art athletic club, private dog park, two refreshing swimming pools and spas, two saunas, secure package delivery and receiving, free garage parking with elevators, an upscale clubhouse with frequent resident functions, and much more. Every apartment home features spacious floor plans with high ceilings, oval soaking tubs, separate dining areas, full kitchens with beautiful wood cabinetry, and private patios. We are also just a leisurely stroll from The Galleria, where you can enjoy Dallas' finest shopping, dining and entertainment. Recognized as a Top-Rated Apartment Community, our dedicated staff strives to exceed your expectations and help you feel at home. Call us today for a tour, and discover the luxuries of The Courts at Preston Oaks.