Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

The Courts at Preston Oaks

5400 Preston Oaks Rd · (972) 362-1327
Location

5400 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX 75254

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1043 · Avail. Aug 20

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 1070 · Avail. Aug 17

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 4060 · Avail. Aug 11

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3044 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 3007 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 2009 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Courts at Preston Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
alarm system
conference room
coffee bar
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
lobby
online portal
Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. The Courts at Preston Oaks provide an elegant, resort-like lifestyle in Midtown Dallas, TX. Renting an apartment at The Courts is the ideal retreat, boasting a state-of-the-art athletic club, private dog park, two refreshing swimming pools and spas, two saunas, secure package delivery and receiving, free garage parking with elevators, an upscale clubhouse with frequent resident functions, and much more. Every apartment home features spacious floor plans with high ceilings, oval soaking tubs, separate dining areas, full kitchens with beautiful wood cabinetry, and private patios. We are also just a leisurely stroll from The Galleria, where you can enjoy Dallas' finest shopping, dining and entertainment. Recognized as a Top-Rated Apartment Community, our dedicated staff strives to exceed your expectations and help you feel at home. Call us today for a tour, and discover the luxuries of The Courts at Preston Oaks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Refundable Deposit or $100 Non-Refundable Deposit Waiver with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $125
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required; Trash: $4/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 2 pets $250
fee: 2 pets $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Covered.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Courts at Preston Oaks have any available units?
The Courts at Preston Oaks has 25 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Courts at Preston Oaks have?
Some of The Courts at Preston Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Courts at Preston Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
The Courts at Preston Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Up To $400 Look & Lease Special on Select Homes!
Is The Courts at Preston Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, The Courts at Preston Oaks is pet friendly.
Does The Courts at Preston Oaks offer parking?
Yes, The Courts at Preston Oaks offers parking.
Does The Courts at Preston Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Courts at Preston Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Courts at Preston Oaks have a pool?
Yes, The Courts at Preston Oaks has a pool.
Does The Courts at Preston Oaks have accessible units?
No, The Courts at Preston Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does The Courts at Preston Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Courts at Preston Oaks has units with dishwashers.
