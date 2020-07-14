Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly internet access

Welcome to Woodside Lane Apartments, a community offering the finest apartments in Dallas, Texas. If youre looking for outstanding amenities, beautifully modern interiors, and an unbeatable location, our affordable apartment community is the perfect place to call home. You deserve the extraordinary comfort of our one and two-bedroom homes that come standard with contemporary features including fireplaces, updated kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer connections. All throughout our welcoming community youll discover the enriching amenities that make Woodside Lane Apartments so special including an outdoor swimming pool! Get the peace-of-mind you so ardently deserve, and experience a slice of the good life at Woodside Lane Apartments where our friendly management staff and generous service offerings effortlessly accommodate your unique lifestyle.