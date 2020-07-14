All apartments in Dallas
Woodside Lane Apartments

9302 Forest Ln · (912) 333-3704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9302 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D-D101 · Avail. Sep 10

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit F-F106 · Avail. Aug 8

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit F-F110 · Avail. Aug 8

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodside Lane Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome to Woodside Lane Apartments, a community offering the finest apartments in Dallas, Texas. If youre looking for outstanding amenities, beautifully modern interiors, and an unbeatable location, our affordable apartment community is the perfect place to call home. You deserve the extraordinary comfort of our one and two-bedroom homes that come standard with contemporary features including fireplaces, updated kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer connections. All throughout our welcoming community youll discover the enriching amenities that make Woodside Lane Apartments so special including an outdoor swimming pool! Get the peace-of-mind you so ardently deserve, and experience a slice of the good life at Woodside Lane Apartments where our friendly management staff and generous service offerings effortlessly accommodate your unique lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per appliant
Deposit: $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodside Lane Apartments have any available units?
Woodside Lane Apartments has 5 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodside Lane Apartments have?
Some of Woodside Lane Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodside Lane Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodside Lane Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodside Lane Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodside Lane Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodside Lane Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodside Lane Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodside Lane Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodside Lane Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodside Lane Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodside Lane Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodside Lane Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodside Lane Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodside Lane Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodside Lane Apartments has units with dishwashers.
