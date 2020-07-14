All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Spring Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Spring Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Spring Creek

14833 Spring Creek Road · (972) 544-5566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

14833 Spring Creek Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Spring Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-221 · Avail. now

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-105 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
guest parking
At Spring Creek, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Relax at our sparkling swimming pool featuring an expansive sundeck and grilling area. Spring Creek offers mature landscaping with large trees and plenty of green areas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 8, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: 1 Bedroom:$150, 2 Bedrooms: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 25lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Carport.
Storage Details: Balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Creek have any available units?
Spring Creek has 2 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring Creek have?
Some of Spring Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Creek is pet friendly.
Does Spring Creek offer parking?
Yes, Spring Creek offers parking.
Does Spring Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spring Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Creek have a pool?
Yes, Spring Creek has a pool.
Does Spring Creek have accessible units?
No, Spring Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Creek has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Spring Creek?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St
Dallas, TX 75219
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Village Square
5959 Watership Ln
Dallas, TX 75237
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity