All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7014 Azalea Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7014 Azalea Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

7014 Azalea Lane

7014 Azalea Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Hillcrest Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7014 Azalea Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
The house itself was not damaged by the recent storms. This gorgeous fully remodeled traditional pier & beam house sits on a large newly landscaped lot with vaulted ceilings, mahogany front doors, a pool and spa. House has a large custom kitchen with white quartz countertops and commercial grade appliances including dual built in ovens and refrigerators. Ice maker, wine and beverage fridges are in the butlers pantry. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, marble fireplace surround and all new energy efficient windows. Property has 4 large bedrooms including master suite and a mother in law suite on opposite ends of the house. Pool on property was recently refinished and the pump replaced. Let's make a deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 Azalea Lane have any available units?
7014 Azalea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 Azalea Lane have?
Some of 7014 Azalea Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Azalea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Azalea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Azalea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7014 Azalea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7014 Azalea Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7014 Azalea Lane offers parking.
Does 7014 Azalea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 Azalea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Azalea Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7014 Azalea Lane has a pool.
Does 7014 Azalea Lane have accessible units?
No, 7014 Azalea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Azalea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 Azalea Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University