7014 Azalea Lane

The house itself was not damaged by the recent storms. This gorgeous fully remodeled traditional pier & beam house sits on a large newly landscaped lot with vaulted ceilings, mahogany front doors, a pool and spa. House has a large custom kitchen with white quartz countertops and commercial grade appliances including dual built in ovens and refrigerators. Ice maker, wine and beverage fridges are in the butlers pantry. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, marble fireplace surround and all new energy efficient windows. Property has 4 large bedrooms including master suite and a mother in law suite on opposite ends of the house. Pool on property was recently refinished and the pump replaced. Let's make a deal!