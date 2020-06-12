Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lake Highlands
9 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1109 sqft
Near major employers and Richland College. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, fitness center, and trails. Each apartment features granite countertops, walk-in closets, and sleek appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Alta Maple Station
5522 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,311
1437 sqft
Upscale interiors with plank flooring, recycled glass countertops, track and pendant lighting. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Eco-friendly community with National Green Living Standard bronze certification. Walk to Inwood/Love Field light rail station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Victory Park
41 Units Available
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,913
2383 sqft
Located in the West End Historic District adjacent to Route 366. Yoga, concierge, gym and swimming pool. Green community. Units are furnished and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
$
Prestonwood
35 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Glencoe Park
64 Units Available
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,570
1606 sqft
Nestled in the heart of The Village's entertainment district, you'll find The Drey, the newest social experience in The Village.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
Henderson
46 Units Available
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,959
1623 sqft
Conveniently situated off Knox-Henderson and Greenville Avenue, in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units offer residents stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features pool, trash valet, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
27 Units Available
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1357 sqft
Modern apartments in a close-knit neighborhood with easy access to downtown, I-30, I-35, Bishop Arts District and Trinity Grove restaurants. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Vickery
40 Units Available
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1476 sqft
Brand new apartments with gourmet kitchens, wood-style flooring, and soaking tubs. Community amenities include a resident lounge, pool, and conference room. Near Royal Oaks Country Club and Meadow Central Market. Right by Highway 75.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
63 Units Available
Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,595
2305 sqft
Community amenities include a gym, a golf simulator and two pools. Interiors feature wood floors, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Close to I-75 and within minutes of downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Oak Lawn
37 Units Available
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$7,455
2732 sqft
The Christopher at the Union offer Studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
12 Units Available
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1516 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units are available in this community. President George Bush Turnpike puts the best of Dallas nearby. Onsite sauna, volleyball court, clubhouse and hot tub. Units have washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Oak Lawn
242 Units Available
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$6,879
1949 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
32 Units Available
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1352 sqft
Furnished apartments with alarm system, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and other appliances. Resort-inspired amenities include bars, tanning decks, pools and hot tubs, and a clubhouse. Walk to nearby stores including Target, Kohl's, and Pier 1.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Cedar Crest
7 Units Available
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
967 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Volara, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all... lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lake Highlands
5 Units Available
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of North Dallas, 5 miles from popular shopping and dining options. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass backsplash. Community has clubhouse, gym, and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1352 sqft
Modern apartments conveniently located just minutes from I-35E. Units are equipped with stainless steel appliances and private fireplace. Hardwood floors. Active community with a sauna, pool and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Greenway Park
24 Units Available
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1762 sqft
Located a few minutes from downtown Dallas off the Dallas North Tollway. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, fire pit and outdoor gathering areas. Homes offer soaking tubs and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
34 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
28 Units Available
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1444 sqft
Life in Color - Explore the Many Shades of Hue at Cityplace near Uptown and Downtown Dallas Everything is bigger in Texas, but in Dallas, life is better.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
13 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1225 sqft
Apartments feature ceiling fans, covered entry and double stainless steel sinks. Community amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and pool. Minutes from Dallas Zoo, Dallas Fair Park and DFW.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Hillcrest Forest
40 Units Available
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1431 sqft
A resort-style community near major employers. On-site amenities include a pool, onsite storage, a fitness center and a lounge with catering kitchen. Apartments feature hardwood-style flooring, modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Downtown Dallas
23 Units Available
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,074
1445 sqft
Located along Highway 75 and minutes from the Winspear Opera House, this community has a great location and provides residents with a clubhouse, coffee bar and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1386 sqft
Prestonwood Place and Pepper Square are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include two pools, on-site laundry ,and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and island kitchens.

June 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dallas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Dallas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Dallas.
    • While Dallas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

