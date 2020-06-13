Apartment List
desoto
Last updated June 13 2020

88 Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
6 Units Available
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1180 sqft
Modern community with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site dog park, courtyard and pool. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour maintenance and lots of parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Wintergreen
320 East Wintergreen Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
952 sqft
Come discover our beautifully landscaped pet-friendly community here at the prestigious Park at Wintergreen Apartment Homes. Here you'll find the ideal combination of necessities and location to satisfy your needs.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
6 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
7 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$720
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
13 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
993 sqft
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
24 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
898 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
10 Units Available
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
914 sqft
Located close to I-20 and Route 67. Spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood flooring and modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, on-site laundry and free parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,087
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
43 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
3 Units Available
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
944 sqft
Finding an apartment home in Dallas, Texas has never been easier! Be one of the residents to call the community of Highland Road Village home here at our beautiful apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
11 Units Available
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1040 sqft
Are you searching for great apartment home living? Well, look no further because Windsor Forest has set the new standard in Dallas, Texas! We offer a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Kimball
8 Units Available
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
14 Units Available
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
978 sqft
Standout community features include swimming pool, on-site maintenance and laundry facility. Residents live in units with balconies, ceiling fans and A/C. Located close to Westmoreland Dart Station, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
24 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.

Median Rent in DeSoto

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in DeSoto is $990, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,230.
Studio
$830
1 Bed
$990
2 Beds
$1,230
3+ Beds
$1,667
City GuideDeSoto
DeSoto is among North Texas' oldest towns. It was first settled in 1848, just shortly after Texas became independent from Mexico.

Although it's just 16 miles away from Dallas, DeSoto is a happening city in its own right. It's a hub for arts and culture, and there's always something going on. That said, it still retains a great sense of community. There are a whole host of town events that go on throughout the year and you won't risk getting yelled at if you ask to borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbors. The town has a long and interesting history, and you'll still find some stunning historic buildings in the area, such as Nance Farm. There are some stunning places to live in DeSoto, whether you prefer older or newer properties.

Renting in DeSoto

Being a fairly large community, finding a home to rent in DeSoto shouldn't take you too long. However, it's always wise to leave enough time for your apartment search, as you don't want to be forced to bunk with a family of raccoons in a rundown house simply because it's the only place available. As a rule, it's good to allow at least four weeks to find a house or apartment to rent, particularly if you know you're picky. Things are quite standard when it comes to sorting out the paperwork. You'll need to have some kind of proof of income, your credit history and your rental history. Expect to hand over a month's rent up front, plus a sizable security deposit.

DeSoto Neighborhoods

Neighborhoods in DeSoto can vary quite drastically. Some are right close to the center and always have things happening (perfect if you fancy a pizza at 1 a.m. in the morning), whereas others have a more rural feel, with few or no amenities within walking distance. Some comprise mostly of smaller properties, where you're likely to find rental condos or apartments, whereas others contain mostly larger properties.

Crestwood Village: While this neighborhood is a little way out from the center, it's conveniently located near the I-35.

Downtown DeSoto: This is where it's all happening. If you live in the neighborhood, you'll be just a few steps away from a wealth of coffee houses, restaurants, shops and more.

Stillwater Canyon: Despite being a mostly residential area, with lots of larger properties, this is one of the places to live in DeSoto where you'll still find plenty to do. It's close to shops and restaurants, plus there's a neighborhood pool.

Woodlands on the Creek: This picturesque area has a great sense of community spirit, with several annual neighborhood events and get-togethers.

Life in DeSoto

If you're looking for something to do in DeSoto, you'll rarely find yourself at a loss. Theater fans might enjoy watching performances from one of several local drama groups, including the critically acclaimed African-American Repertory Theater. The city really supports the arts, with the DeSoto Arts Commission giving out grants to a variety of local art groups and programs. You can also catch live music performances at Town Center Amphitheater.

The Thorntree Country Club has a renowned 18-hole golf course, plus other facilities, such as tennis courts and a pool. There are also a number of public leisure and recreation facilities in DeSoto. The city has 12 public parks, including the gorgeous 75-acre Windmill Hill Nature Reserve, with wooded areas and an award-winning hiking trail. Other parks have some great sporting facilities, including softball and baseball fields, soccer pitches and sand volleyball areas. The Metroplex BMX is a fully-covered, 60,00-square-foot BMX track which hosts both local and national events and competitions. A range of town events regularly take place, including Creekfest, the Best Southwest Book Festival, the Music in the Park Series and the Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration.

June 2020 DeSoto Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 DeSoto Rent Report. DeSoto rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DeSoto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

DeSoto rents increased moderately over the past month

DeSoto rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DeSoto stand at $990 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,230 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. DeSoto's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DeSoto, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    DeSoto rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in DeSoto, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. DeSoto is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • DeSoto's median two-bedroom rent of $1,230 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in DeSoto.
    • While DeSoto's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in DeSoto than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in DeSoto.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in DeSoto?
    In DeSoto, the median rent is $830 for a studio, $990 for a 1-bedroom, $1,230 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,667 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in DeSoto, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around DeSoto?
    Some of the colleges located in the DeSoto area include Amberton University, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Collin County Community College District, and Dallas Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to DeSoto?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to DeSoto from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

