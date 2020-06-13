88 Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX

DeSoto Neighborhoods

Neighborhoods in DeSoto can vary quite drastically. Some are right close to the center and always have things happening (perfect if you fancy a pizza at 1 a.m. in the morning), whereas others have a more rural feel, with few or no amenities within walking distance. Some comprise mostly of smaller properties, where you're likely to find rental condos or apartments, whereas others contain mostly larger properties.

Crestwood Village: While this neighborhood is a little way out from the center, it's conveniently located near the I-35.

Downtown DeSoto: This is where it's all happening. If you live in the neighborhood, you'll be just a few steps away from a wealth of coffee houses, restaurants, shops and more.

Stillwater Canyon: Despite being a mostly residential area, with lots of larger properties, this is one of the places to live in DeSoto where you'll still find plenty to do. It's close to shops and restaurants, plus there's a neighborhood pool.

Woodlands on the Creek: This picturesque area has a great sense of community spirit, with several annual neighborhood events and get-togethers.