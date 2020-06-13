139 Accessible Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Dallas
58 Units Available
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,520
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
Lake Highlands
15 Units Available
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
942 sqft
The Brooklyn @ 9670 is just what you have been looking for in an apartment home with its head-turning style and its extraordinary location you will be experiencing the ideal perfect setting.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Lake Highlands
8 Units Available
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
943 sqft
At Beacon Hill, each apartment home has been given unique attention of unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
54 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
RANDCO
10 Units Available
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Dawn in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Vickery
30 Units Available
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood-style flooring, high ceilings, blinds and gourmet kitchens. Community is located close to Asian Mint, Matchbox, Dallas Equestrian Center and Moss Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
28 Units Available
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,213
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1272 sqft
Resident lounge and fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. Open gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stone backsplash. Hardwood floors, ten foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Oak Lawn
32 Units Available
The 23
2370 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,649
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
1227 sqft
Within walking distance of the Perot Museum of Natural Science in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and keyless entry. Luxury community amenities including infinity pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Oak Lawn
28 Units Available
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,056
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1156 sqft
Minutes from downtown Dallas. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and designer lighting. Fitness center with free classes, rooftop bar with city views. Close to Katy Trail and Hwy 75.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Casa Linda
25 Units Available
Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$790
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1004 sqft
Stylish apartments with open layouts and energy efficient appliances. Community includes outdoor and indoor pools. Minutes from the Dallas Arboretum and White Rock Lake. Near bars, restaurants, and shops on and around Ferguson Road.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Preston Hollow
26 Units Available
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
810 sqft
Located five minutes from hiking trails, shopping, and schools. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass tile backsplash. Communal amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Redbird
24 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Wolf Creek
26 Units Available
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Forest Hills
5 Units Available
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Villas Del Tesoro, a residential community featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Dallas, TX.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:00am
7 Units Available
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,394
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1159 sqft
Located in the heart of Dallas, 5225 Maple Avenue offers newly upgraded exceptional downtown living in a desirable urban location near the Medical District, Uptown, and Dallas Love Field.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Dallas
26 Units Available
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,360
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1370 sqft
Located near the Farmers Market and Dallas Arts District. Pet-friendly, with an on-site clubhouse, gym and pool. Residents enjoy their own private balcony or patio. Stainless steel appliances in units.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Vickery
41 Units Available
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,182
2777 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining at NorthPark Center and the Shops at Park Lane, this community offers luxuries like valet service, hot tub and concierge. Recently renovated units have a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
14 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
57 Units Available
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1384 sqft
Prime North Dallas location with resort-inspired pool and spa area and fully-equipped fitness center. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings with Crown Molding, attached garages and dual sink vanities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Dallas
22 Units Available
555 Ross
1777 N Record St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1113 sqft
Modern homes in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Tenants have access to a business center, pool and courtyard. Near the Old Red Museum. Close to Pioneer Park. By I-35E.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
19 Units Available
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1041 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, sauna and outdoor kitchen. Units feature brushed nickel fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to some of the city's most elegant shopping and dining, near the Santa Fe Trail.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
86 Units Available
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1577 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
2083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Oak Lawn
35 Units Available
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$2,025
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,286
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1282 sqft
Brand new, rustic-luxe apartments at Ascent Victory Park in Dallas feature wood flooring, granite stone counters and panoramic views of the city. Common spaces include an infinity pool, barbecues and a fire pit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
26 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.

June 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dallas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Dallas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Dallas.
    • While Dallas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

