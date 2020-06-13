Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

466 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX

Finding an apartment in Dallas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1204 sqft
In-unit laundry, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, linen storage. Community amenities include outdoor kitchen, conference room, clubhouse, and bike storage and repair. On public transportation line.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hillcrest Forest
25 Units Available
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1126 sqft
Luxury apartments with huge, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. 24-hour gym on premises, casino nights, pool parties and socials for tenants. Located near I-75, I-635 and I-35.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1178 sqft
Garden tubs, designer kitchens and oversized walk-in closets present a sense of luxury in each apartment unit. Community features including a two-tiered pool and fitness center aid in extravagant living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Prestonwood
13 Units Available
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1259 sqft
Upscale apartments and townhomes feature double-sided fireplaces and custom built-ins. Community amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and covered parking. Located near golf and White Rock Creek. Bilingual staff.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Vickery
25 Units Available
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments in the urban village of Midtown Dallas. Close to Highland Park, with Highway 75 and Walnut Hill DART Station nearby. Amenities include a full-scale gym, golf simulator and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Vickery
13 Units Available
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
894 sqft
Cross Creek Apartments is proud to offer you spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes located in beautiful Midtown Dallas, Texas.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Preston Hollow
29 Units Available
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,180
1361 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1593 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2155 sqft
Boutique apartments in great Preston Hollow location close to shops and eateries. Units have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1352 sqft
Modern apartments conveniently located just minutes from I-35E. Units are equipped with stainless steel appliances and private fireplace. Hardwood floors. Active community with a sauna, pool and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,235
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
New build in 2015 means residents will be amongst the first. Outdoor lounges with fire pit, bocce ball court, life-sized chess board, hammocks. Walk-in closet with every bedroom. All homes have 10' - 12' ceilings, plus options for hardwood-inspired or stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
34 Units Available
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,153
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1348 sqft
Minutes from Harry Hines Blvd and Parkland Memorial Hospital. Luxury living with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and larger balconies and patios. On-site pool and garages available. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$753
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1006 sqft
Modern apartments with utilities included, contemporary furnishings, flat-screen TV and additional storage. Community has on-site cafe, fitness center and business center. Affordable meal plans available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Oak Lawn
59 Units Available
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's pool has the feel of a luxury European vacation, and there's also an on-site day spa. Located in the Uptown Dallas area, this community offers a hot tub and 24-hour gym. Furnished units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Oak Lawn
34 Units Available
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,375
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1164 sqft
Adjacent to Highland Park and close to the I-75. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens and built-in book shelves. On-site amenities include a lounge with Starbucks coffee bar, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Oak Lawn
67 Units Available
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,330
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,437
2586 sqft
The environmentally-conscious community at State Thomas Ravello, Dallas, TX, offers fully furnished properties featuring granite counters and air conditioning, while on-site amenities boast 24-hr maintenance service, swimming pool and internet access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Dallas
38 Units Available
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,310
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
1225 sqft
Located near Uptown in the Dallas Arts District, this green community offers residents garage parking, media room, 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished and come equipped with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Victory Park
44 Units Available
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,570
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,913
2144 sqft
Located in the West End Historic District adjacent to Route 366. Yoga, concierge, gym and swimming pool. Green community. Units are furnished and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Oak Lawn
37 Units Available
Cirque
2500 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,125
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1506 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Cirque Residences, a 28 story luxury highrise, features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in uptown Dallas, TX. Located in the heart of Victory Park, steps from the American Airlines Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1192 sqft
An intimate, friendly apartment community, these beautiful units offer wood floors, spacious living and dining rooms, and custom lighting and window coverings. Enjoy updated appliances and a private parking area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Oak Lawn
16 Units Available
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,605
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1581 sqft
Luxurious townhome-style apartments in green community with attached garages. Units have W/D hookup, A/C included and private patio/balcony. Located close to shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Dallas
26 Units Available
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,340
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1501 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of town and close to public transit stops. Connected to a 12-restaurant food court and underground tunnels joining other neighborhoods. Modern kitchens. Furnished units available!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
RANDCO
19 Units Available
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$695
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
873 sqft
SUPER SAVINGS AT LINEAR! One month of FREE RENT on ALL of our one bedroom floor plans! This is a limited time special so act fast!* *Some restrictions apply, please contact the office for details.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Oak Lawn
20 Units Available
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$940
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
918 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Springs Road and Greenwood Cemetery. Modern apartments include patio or balcony, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchen. Idyllic community offers a pool, a gym and a garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dallas, TX

Finding an apartment in Dallas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

