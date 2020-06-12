Apartment List
TX
dallas
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020

439 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Bryan Place
46 Units Available
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1149 sqft
Located in the Deep Ellum neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with concrete or wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include a pool plaza, multi-zone fitness deck and dog run.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Oak Lawn
25 Units Available
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1587 sqft
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones near Griggs Park and Rt. 45 offers everything from hardwood floors and granite countertops to in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Downtown Dallas
22 Units Available
The Continental
1810 Commerce St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1299 sqft
Luxury LEED-Gold certified building has 24-hour gym, garage, hot tub, pool, and sauna. Units have walk-in closets, laundry, and dishwasher. Unbeatable location in central Downtown Dallas, close to Akard station.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Preston Hollow
17 Units Available
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
995 sqft
Sleek apartments with glass-tile backsplash and wood-style flooring. Residents get access to a clubhouse, pool, and grilling stations. Easy access to I-635. Go mountain biking at nearby Harry S Moss Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Oak Lawn
242 Units Available
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Cockrell Hill
11 Units Available
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
839 sqft
Vistas at Pinnacle Park is located at 4599 W Davis St Dallas, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Mariposa Villas is a beautiful gated apartment community located in the heart of Downtown Dallas. We offer 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans with unique designs and sophisticated interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Lake Highlands
14 Units Available
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1103 sqft
Exquisite homes with gorgeous finishes and in-unit laundry. On-site features include a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Green Oaks Hospital and Hamilton Park. Near I-635.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
38 Units Available
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Homes offer garden soaking tubs, large pantries, kitchen islands and breakfast bars. On-site amenities include a play area, business center and clubhouse. Near public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
80 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
El Tivoli Place
40 Units Available
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1034 sqft
The View at Kessler Park Apartments is not an ordinary apartment living experience; it is a community and a home that enables you to dream while you are awake! The View at Kessler Park is led by a caring team of individuals that are committed to
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Prestonwood
33 Units Available
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1194 sqft
Yards from Keller Springs Road and Knoll Trail Drive. Stylish apartments include modern kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, dog park and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
33 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
32 Units Available
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1131 sqft
Apartment homes with a stylish warehouse-inspired design. Residents have access to a yoga studio, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Trinity Groves for convenient dining and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Lake Highlands
15 Units Available
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1057 sqft
Great location in North Dallas close to shops, restaurants and city attractions. Apartments have been recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances, townhome floor plans and glass tile backsplash. Community has pool and bocce court.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
36 Units Available
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1218 sqft
Alta Trinity Green invites you to get in on the ground floor of something brand new. We offer stylish studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of Dallas, TX.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$937
950 sqft
Discover your new home at Signature at Trinity River! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, TX, Signature at Trinity River offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Cedar Crest
3 Units Available
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$941
950 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Signature at Southern Oaks offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes with nine-foot ceilings and granite counters. Custom cabinetry. USB and Bluetooth in all units. Community has resort-style pool with private cabanas. Electric car charging stations on-site. Near I-30.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Oak Lawn
18 Units Available
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1314 sqft
Deluxe pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and extra storage. Resort-style amenities include spa, expansive club house and much more. Conveniently located near Target, The Rustic, Kroger and Cityplace. Minutes from Dallas.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Lake Highlands
15 Units Available
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1042 sqft
This property is located on the beautiful waterfront of Jackson Branch and nearby the White Rock Creek trails. Units feature hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. The green community offers garage parking, pool and media room.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
897 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from I-35E Express, this comfortable complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities like all-electric kitchens and central HVAC systems.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Lake Highlands
25 Units Available
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1048 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-635 and I-75. Residents enjoy amenities like gated entrance, garages, two pools and package service. Units feature ceiling fans, self-cleaning ovens and built-in bookshelves.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Greenway Park
34 Units Available
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1069 sqft
Situated in the heart of Dallas close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, hardwood floors and W/D hookup. Luxury community has pool, parking and on-site laundry.

June 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dallas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Dallas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Dallas.
    • While Dallas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

