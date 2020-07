Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse concierge courtyard gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed fire pit bike storage lobby pet friendly trash valet

From the tree-lined streets to the breathtaking downtown skyline views of Dallas, Texas, Grand Estates at Kessler Park apartments are your chance to enjoy urban life with neighborhood comforts. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments offer full-sized washer and dryer connections, attached garages, island kitchens, built in desks, side-by-side refrigerators, wood-flooring, and large oval soaking tubs! Additionally, our pet-friendly community has a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool, business center with high-speed internet access, movie theatre, and resident community room with billiard table. The result is a spectacular apartment home and the luxuries of a premier apartment community.