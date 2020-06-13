421 Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX

Tips for Renters

Transportation. In case you didn’t already know, there are few places in Texas where you can survive without a car. And, since Mesquite doesn’t have any form of public transportation, the meaning of survive becomes much more literal. For those residents living in the northern area of Mesquite, you can save gas and skip the traffic by driving over to Garland for the DART (Dallas Area Transit) Park and Ride Station. For those living on the west side of town, there is a DART rail station near White Rock Lake, just inside the Dallas city limits.

Passing Time. One sure-fire way to enjoy life here is to escape the apartment complex whenever you can to enjoy the things in life that brought you to this town in the first place… mainly, fishing, football, and the rodeo. A good place to snag some bass, catfish, and crappie is right outside of town on Lake Ray Hubbard. For beginners, just cast your pole around shallow vegetation and sunken brush piles for largemouth bass. Trot lines will pull in some mean catfish, as well. As far as football is concerned, you don’t have to travel far to find a nice little restaurant with a Cowboys game on. And, last but certainly not least, the rodeo. The Mesquite Rodeo, which has been around for over half a century, is the greatest spectacle to see around here. At the heart of the show, you can catch some skillful roping and barrel racing. And, with new management, the rodeo today features much more than one would expect. Things such light shows, pyrotechnics, jumbo trons, and the swanky bar known as the 8-second club make it fun for those used to big-city affairs.