Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

421 Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX

Towne Crossing
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
9 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55pm
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
50 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Towne Crossing
35 Units Available
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Towne Crossing
12 Units Available
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
10 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
934 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
4 Units Available
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
967 sqft
Comfortable homes near I-30. Homes feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and ice makers. Enjoy a gym and grill area on-site. A stone's throw from DART lines. Near Eastfield College.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Trails
8 Units Available
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
803 sqft
Sparkling pool with sun deck, grills for poolside cook-outs. Double-gated grassy bark park. Comfortable homes with nine-foot ceilings, tile flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Walk to Audubon Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets,
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Towne Crossing
22 Units Available
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$783
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1035 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Village Green
13 Units Available
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
Studio
$740
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 8 at 04:42pm
4 Units Available
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1023 sqft
Convenient location near Town East Mall and I-635. Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Apartments feature plentiful storage, high-speed internet and spacious floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Mesquite
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
12 Units Available
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
837 sqft
FifteenForty offers a blend of livability, design, and quality. Located at 1540 Chenault St. in Dallas' Little Forest Hill's Neighborhood, FifteenForty is well situated with access to I-30, I-635, and Northwest Highway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Casa Linda
12 Units Available
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Eastern
27 Units Available
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
36 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Mesquite

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mesquite is $1,103, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,371.
Studio
$926
1 Bed
$1,103
2 Beds
$1,371
3+ Beds
$1,859
City GuideMesquite
Welcome to Mesquite, a small town that is holding onto that true southern flavor in an age where big-city skyscrapers and suburban McMansions plague the cities and suburbs of Texas. Mesquite is simple, down-to-earth, crazy about football, and the best place in the south to witness real cowboys doing their thing, especially when the rodeo season comes around.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mesquite? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Tips for Renters

Transportation. In case you didn’t already know, there are few places in Texas where you can survive without a car. And, since Mesquite doesn’t have any form of public transportation, the meaning of survive becomes much more literal. For those residents living in the northern area of Mesquite, you can save gas and skip the traffic by driving over to Garland for the DART (Dallas Area Transit) Park and Ride Station. For those living on the west side of town, there is a DART rail station near White Rock Lake, just inside the Dallas city limits.

Passing Time. One sure-fire way to enjoy life here is to escape the apartment complex whenever you can to enjoy the things in life that brought you to this town in the first place… mainly, fishing, football, and the rodeo. A good place to snag some bass, catfish, and crappie is right outside of town on Lake Ray Hubbard. For beginners, just cast your pole around shallow vegetation and sunken brush piles for largemouth bass. Trot lines will pull in some mean catfish, as well. As far as football is concerned, you don’t have to travel far to find a nice little restaurant with a Cowboys game on. And, last but certainly not least, the rodeo. The Mesquite Rodeo, which has been around for over half a century, is the greatest spectacle to see around here. At the heart of the show, you can catch some skillful roping and barrel racing. And, with new management, the rodeo today features much more than one would expect. Things such light shows, pyrotechnics, jumbo trons, and the swanky bar known as the 8-second club make it fun for those used to big-city affairs.

Neighborhoods

Original Town. The center of town, complete with music stores, and the Rodeo City Music Hall.

Hickory Heights. Old timey barber shop, country cafés, and a grooming salon down the dirt road.

Oakridge. Convenient, and meandering whiffs of southern cooking.

Redman Square. Soul food, barbecue and walks in the park.

Beltline Range. Home to Samuell Mesquite Park, as well as shopping, cinemas, and Wal-Mart.

Town Centre Village. Nearby Town East Mall.

Hillhome Gardens. Walking distance to the mall

Pyramid. Flowing creeks, tons of shopping, and chain restaurants with football on the TV’s.

Casa Ridge. A good location, especially those needing to commute to Dallas.

Palos Verdes Landing. Scenic, and minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard.

Welcome to the Neighborhood

There are not enough words to describe the way of life in Mesquite. So, head on out there in the heat of summer, meet the neighbors, see the country landscape, and prepare to be welcomed to the neighborhood!

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesquite rent trends were flat over the past month

Mesquite rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Mesquite stand at $1,104 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Mesquite's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesquite, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Mesquite rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Mesquite, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mesquite is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Mesquite's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Mesquite.
    • While Mesquite's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesquite than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Mesquite.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Mesquite’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Mesquite renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...

    View full Mesquite Renter Survey

    Here’s how Mesquite ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    D
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Mesquite’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Mesquite renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Mesquite, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Mesquite include the following:

    • Mesquite renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Mesquite were pet-friendliness (A+), quality of local schools (A) and state and local taxes (A).
    • The areas of concern to Mesquite renters are jobs and career opportunities and public transit, which both received F grades.
    • Mesquite did relatively poorly compared to other nearby cities like Plano (A+), Garland (A) and Carrollton (A).
    • Mesquite did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Charlotte, NC (A-) and Washington, DC (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the affordability but hate the long commute to jobs." – Heather H.
    • "It’s a nice city but I wish it was closer to nightlife downtown." – Kevin P.
    • "I like Mesquite because it’s quiet and the city makes sure the properties are kept up to code. But I wish the roads were maintained better." – Ericka G.
    • "Love the area and there are lots of things to do with the kids. But I hate the traffic." - Anndria

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Mesquite?
    In Mesquite, the median rent is $926 for a studio, $1,103 for a 1-bedroom, $1,371 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,859 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mesquite, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Mesquite?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Mesquite include Towne Crossing.
    How pet-friendly is Mesquite?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Mesquite received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    How good are the schools in Mesquite?
    Mesquite renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Mesquite did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Mesquite?
    Mesquite renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Mesquite did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Mesquite?
    Some of the colleges located in the Mesquite area include Eastfield College, Amberton University, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Mesquite?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mesquite from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

