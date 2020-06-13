421 Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX📍
Having trouble with Craigslist Mesquite? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Transportation. In case you didn’t already know, there are few places in Texas where you can survive without a car. And, since Mesquite doesn’t have any form of public transportation, the meaning of survive becomes much more literal. For those residents living in the northern area of Mesquite, you can save gas and skip the traffic by driving over to Garland for the DART (Dallas Area Transit) Park and Ride Station. For those living on the west side of town, there is a DART rail station near White Rock Lake, just inside the Dallas city limits.
Passing Time. One sure-fire way to enjoy life here is to escape the apartment complex whenever you can to enjoy the things in life that brought you to this town in the first place… mainly, fishing, football, and the rodeo. A good place to snag some bass, catfish, and crappie is right outside of town on Lake Ray Hubbard. For beginners, just cast your pole around shallow vegetation and sunken brush piles for largemouth bass. Trot lines will pull in some mean catfish, as well. As far as football is concerned, you don’t have to travel far to find a nice little restaurant with a Cowboys game on. And, last but certainly not least, the rodeo. The Mesquite Rodeo, which has been around for over half a century, is the greatest spectacle to see around here. At the heart of the show, you can catch some skillful roping and barrel racing. And, with new management, the rodeo today features much more than one would expect. Things such light shows, pyrotechnics, jumbo trons, and the swanky bar known as the 8-second club make it fun for those used to big-city affairs.
Original Town. The center of town, complete with music stores, and the Rodeo City Music Hall.
Hickory Heights. Old timey barber shop, country cafés, and a grooming salon down the dirt road.
Oakridge. Convenient, and meandering whiffs of southern cooking.
Redman Square. Soul food, barbecue and walks in the park.
Beltline Range. Home to Samuell Mesquite Park, as well as shopping, cinemas, and Wal-Mart.
Town Centre Village. Nearby Town East Mall.
Hillhome Gardens. Walking distance to the mall
Pyramid. Flowing creeks, tons of shopping, and chain restaurants with football on the TV’s.
Casa Ridge. A good location, especially those needing to commute to Dallas.
Palos Verdes Landing. Scenic, and minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard.
There are not enough words to describe the way of life in Mesquite. So, head on out there in the heat of summer, meet the neighbors, see the country landscape, and prepare to be welcomed to the neighborhood!
June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Mesquite rent trends were flat over the past month
Mesquite rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Mesquite stand at $1,104 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Mesquite's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesquite, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
Mesquite rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Mesquite, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mesquite is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Mesquite's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Mesquite.
- While Mesquite's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesquite than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Mesquite.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Mesquite’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Mesquite renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...
Here’s how Mesquite ranks on:
Apartment List has released Mesquite’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Mesquite renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Mesquite, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Mesquite include the following:
- Mesquite renters gave their city a C+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Mesquite were pet-friendliness (A+), quality of local schools (A) and state and local taxes (A).
- The areas of concern to Mesquite renters are jobs and career opportunities and public transit, which both received F grades.
- Mesquite did relatively poorly compared to other nearby cities like Plano (A+), Garland (A) and Carrollton (A).
- Mesquite did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Charlotte, NC (A-) and Washington, DC (A-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the affordability but hate the long commute to jobs." – Heather H.
- "It’s a nice city but I wish it was closer to nightlife downtown." – Kevin P.
- "I like Mesquite because it’s quiet and the city makes sure the properties are kept up to code. But I wish the roads were maintained better." – Ericka G.
- "Love the area and there are lots of things to do with the kids. But I hate the traffic." - Anndria
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.