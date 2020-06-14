365 Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dallas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Oak Lawn
15 Units Available
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1191 sqft
Great Uptown Dallas location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Luxurious apartment homes with a/c, in-unit laundry and new renovations. Also includes 24-hour fitness center, volleyball court and pool!
Oak Lawn
8 Units Available
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,455
1213 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,124
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1066 sqft
This community is conveniently located near the Dallas Arts District, the West End and Highway 75. The Uptown location offers a media room, door man, coffee bar and sauna. Furnished units have hardwood flooring.
$
Uptown
7 Units Available
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,984
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community just steps away from public transportation and within easy driving distance to Dallas Love Field and Dallas Forth Worth International airport. Pet-friendly units have hardwood floors and large closets. Gym, courtyard, housekeeping.
$
Prestonwood
14 Units Available
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1428 sqft
Fairways at Prestonwood have one-, two- and three-bed luxury apartments with views of the golf course. High ceilings, large closets and modern kitchen appliances. Pool, barbecue area, garage, fitness center and controlled access.
$
RANDCO
15 Units Available
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1189 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and large private patios/balconies. Award-winning Bukhair Elementary School nearby. In North Dallas, right off Highway 75 and I-635.
Downtown Dallas
37 Units Available
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,305
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
1343 sqft
Located near Uptown in the Dallas Arts District, this green community offers residents garage parking, media room, 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished and come equipped with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
21 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$704
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Oak Lawn
27 Units Available
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,581
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1509 sqft
Its location in Uptown Dallas allows easy shopping, but the Whole Foods downstairs will also deliver groceries. Units feature walk in closets and fireplaces. This green community offers concierge, pool, gym and clubhouse.
43 Units Available
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,315
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1168 sqft
Green-certified apartment community in the center of the Dallas Medical District. Apartments feature laminate flooring, granite countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Select apartments with pool views. On-site fitness center, swimming pool, and outdoor kitchen.
$
RANDCO
19 Units Available
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$695
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
873 sqft
SUPER SAVINGS AT LINEAR! One month of FREE RENT on ALL of our one bedroom floor plans! This is a limited time special so act fast!* *Some restrictions apply, please contact the office for details.
35 Units Available
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1137 sqft
Modern, urban living at its best. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and a resident lounge. Homes offer wood-style flooring, large closets, and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Greenway Park
25 Units Available
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,143
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1762 sqft
Located a few minutes from downtown Dallas off the Dallas North Tollway. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, fire pit and outdoor gathering areas. Homes offer soaking tubs and gourmet kitchens.
29 Units Available
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1565 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,466
1989 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,352
2275 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in the prestigious Prestonwood neighborhood. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhomes with custom maple flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, raised ceilings, and fully electric kitchens.
$
Downtown Dallas
58 Units Available
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,520
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
15 Units Available
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1073 sqft
Connections for full-sized washer/dryer, plus on-site laundry facility. In-home options like built-in bookshelves, fireplaces, French doors. Immediate access to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
12 Units Available
Alta Maple Station
5522 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1177 sqft
Upscale interiors with plank flooring, recycled glass countertops, track and pendant lighting. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Eco-friendly community with National Green Living Standard bronze certification. Walk to Inwood/Love Field light rail station.
12 Units Available
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$926
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1032 sqft
Preston Bend Apartments in Dallas, TX is located in the prestigious Preston Bend Area and is situated just off the President George Bush Turnpike on Preston Road.
22 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
909 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Casa View
18 Units Available
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1146 sqft
Community backs up to Lake Highlands Park and White Rock Lake. Mountain bike rentals available. Outdoor kitchen with grills and fireplace. Fitness center with spinning room. Luxury homes with black and clean steel appliances, granite countertops.
Glen Lakes
13 Units Available
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1006 sqft
Welcome to Tonti Lakeside where the convenience of Dallas meets the comfort of Lakeside Living! Located only minutes from world class shopping at NorthPark Center and the Shops at Park Lane but tucked away from the hustle and bustle of downtown,
$
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
29 Units Available
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,252
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1179 sqft
This property is adjacent to I-35 in the Design District. Community offers shuffle board, garage parking, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Courtyard with firepit and lounge seating, pool and hot tub, grills, mature trees. Patio/balcony in all homes, plus large windows for ample natural light. Under a mile to Dallas North Tollway.
Fredrick Douglas
13 Units Available
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,268
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1199 sqft
Luxury abounds with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies. Residents have full access of the clubhouse, coffee bar and pool. Property located close to I-30, Trammel Crow Park, Dallas Design District and Art District.
City Guide for Dallas, TX

"My home in Dallas is wonderful. I can walk everywhere. It's a pretty good hidden secret, Dallas. There are wonderful restaurants and a wonderful nightlife. It's just a beautiful city to be in." (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe)

Considered by many to be a frontier of the west (although folks in Fort Worth will likely have a different opinion about that), it’s not all about boots and cowboy hats in Dallas; some of the top names in fashion and cuisine have established Texas outposts, and as one of the top 10 largest cities in the country, Dallas’ many neighborhoods all have a distinct flavor and personality, leaving plenty of options open for everyone looking to call the “Big D” their home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dallas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dallas, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dallas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

