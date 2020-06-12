Apartment List
404 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
$
Prestonwood
35 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1236 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
$
13 Units Available
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
937 sqft
With gated parking and courtesy night patrol, residents can feel safe in this community. They also enjoy in-unit fireplaces, large kitchens, and a private balcony or patio. Just moments from Katie Jackson Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
48 Units Available
Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1212 sqft
Modern living with soaring 10' ceilings, designer track and pendant lighting, exposed duct work, wood plank flooring. Poolside outdoor lounges. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. One mile to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
22 Units Available
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1300 sqft
Urban living in the renovated Oak Lawn area. Smoke-free units with full appliances, granite countertops, carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a resident dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Vickery Place
13 Units Available
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1134 sqft
Community features include coffee bar, gym, clubhouse and hot tub. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets and fireplace. North Park Mall and Downtown Dallas are just a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
5 Units Available
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Seasons in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Oak Lawn
31 Units Available
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1164 sqft
Offering studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, this unit sits just east of Trammell Crow Park and North of I-356. Amenities include an on-site Cyber Lounge, outdoor kitchens, modern flooring and faux wood blinds.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
13 Units Available
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1012 sqft
Secluded community just minutes from downtown Dallas. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis court and business center. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and fireplace are just a few of the luxury appointments in units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
23 Units Available
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
981 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! On the western edge of The Village, with walkability to restaurants, shopping and nightlife - Chase is one of the celebrated classic neighborhoods, only recently reimagined for the way we live today.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
75 Units Available
The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1022 sqft
Near the President George Bush Turnpike, 7421 Frankford has lots to offer, from walk-in closets to the granite countertops, all available in one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Full suite of amenities with each unit.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Oak Lawn
22 Units Available
Stella
2112 Boll St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1094 sqft
Luxury residences with designer upgrades and in-unit laundry. Ample community amenities including a rooftop terrace with views of the Dallas skyline, swimming pool, fitness center and resident lounge. Near the Arts District and Uptown.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Dallas
67 Units Available
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1231 sqft
Three pools, a private movie theater and two fitness centers are just the tip of the amenities iceberg at this community. Convenient to the Dallas Farmers Market. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:33am
Oak Lawn
16 Units Available
The Argyle
3721 N Hall St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1257 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Argyle in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Henderson
46 Units Available
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1273 sqft
Conveniently situated off Knox-Henderson and Greenville Avenue, in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units offer residents stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features pool, trash valet, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
28 Units Available
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1141 sqft
Modern apartments in a close-knit neighborhood with easy access to downtown, I-30, I-35, Bishop Arts District and Trinity Grove restaurants. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
Roseland
25 Units Available
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1203 sqft
Alexan Ross offers studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes near downtown Dallas, TX.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Oak Lawn
44 Units Available
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1353 sqft
Medieval Times and Reverchon Park are both convenient to this property. Back home, residents enjoy granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool and an EV charging station.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
Oak Lawn
15 Units Available
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1255 sqft
Immacuately designed central courtyards offer sun deck, gourmet outdoor kitchen, and fountains. Rooftop lounge with downtown views. Expansive windows and designer finishes in every home. Within easy walkign distance of Light Rail access, numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
$
8 Units Available
Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1096 sqft
Bright interiors with designer track and recessed lighting, plus huge windows throughout. Fitness room with cardio machines and equipment for strength training. Half a mile to US-75, numerous restaurants and bars within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
25 Units Available
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1311 sqft
Deluxe apartments have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Centrally located off I-35 and Dallas North Tollway. Close to Dallas Love Field Airport and minutes from American Airlines Center, the Medical Center and Katy Trail.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Downtown Dallas
11 Units Available
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1301 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include resort-style luxury such as Euro spa showers. High-rise community in downtown Dallas between Main Street District, Victory Park. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, public transit and I-75.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Vickery
30 Units Available
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1262 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood-style flooring, high ceilings, blinds and gourmet kitchens. Community is located close to Asian Mint, Matchbox, Dallas Equestrian Center and Moss Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
32 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
899 sqft
West of Downtown Dallas, with ready access to I-30. City views without the hustle and bustle. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
21 Units Available
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1106 sqft
In the heart of North Dallas. Modern community with a pool, gym, and garage. Pet-friendly. Spacious interiors with fireplaces, extra storage, and patio or balcony. Custom home features provided.

June 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dallas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Dallas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Dallas.
    • While Dallas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

