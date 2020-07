Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly listed rental property on 6633 Racine, Near Camp Wisdom, I35 and I20. House had newly updated kitchen, flooring, and paint. Ready for a new family to move in. Large yard for the family, Large eat in kitchen and living room also, 3bedrooms, and 2 full baths. with a detached garage in the back yard.

1250 monthly rent, 1250 deposit, 60 app fee for everyone over 18yrs.

We will check the rental, history, background, credit, and verify income.