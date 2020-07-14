All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Cross Creek

6033 E Northwest Hwy · (214) 972-0117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$250 off June Rent - MI by 6/30/2020 - 12-13 mo lease!
Location

6033 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1032 · Avail. Jul 16

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

Unit 2064 · Avail. Jul 16

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 1080 · Avail. Jul 17

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 1096 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cross Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
business center
community garden
conference room
e-payments
green community
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
tennis court
trash valet
Cross Creek Apartments is proud to offer you spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes located in beautiful Midtown Dallas, Texas.

Our community includes a peaceful and serene environment in which to call home and includes easy convenience where you'll be minutes away from the best shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Inside you will have access to a sparkling swimming pool with sun deck and grilling areas, fitness center with new treadmills, 2 dog parks for your playful furry friends and 2 clothes care centers equipped with new washers and dryers.

Choose from our variety of floorplans and upgrade options, including classic, modern, and premium units. Whatever your style is, make Cross Creek your home today. Visit us today and see why so many residents love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 Application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cross Creek have any available units?
Cross Creek has 12 units available starting at $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Cross Creek have?
Some of Cross Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cross Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cross Creek is offering the following rent specials: $250 off June Rent - MI by 6/30/2020 - 12-13 mo lease!
Is Cross Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cross Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cross Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cross Creek offers parking.
Does Cross Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cross Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cross Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cross Creek has a pool.
Does Cross Creek have accessible units?
No, Cross Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Cross Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cross Creek has units with dishwashers.

