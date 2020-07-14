Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry business center community garden conference room e-payments green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe online portal playground smoke-free community tennis court trash valet

Cross Creek Apartments is proud to offer you spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes located in beautiful Midtown Dallas, Texas.



Our community includes a peaceful and serene environment in which to call home and includes easy convenience where you'll be minutes away from the best shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Inside you will have access to a sparkling swimming pool with sun deck and grilling areas, fitness center with new treadmills, 2 dog parks for your playful furry friends and 2 clothes care centers equipped with new washers and dryers.



Choose from our variety of floorplans and upgrade options, including classic, modern, and premium units. Whatever your style is, make Cross Creek your home today. Visit us today and see why so many residents love living here!