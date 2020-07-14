Amenities
Cross Creek Apartments is proud to offer you spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes located in beautiful Midtown Dallas, Texas.
Our community includes a peaceful and serene environment in which to call home and includes easy convenience where you'll be minutes away from the best shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Inside you will have access to a sparkling swimming pool with sun deck and grilling areas, fitness center with new treadmills, 2 dog parks for your playful furry friends and 2 clothes care centers equipped with new washers and dryers.
Choose from our variety of floorplans and upgrade options, including classic, modern, and premium units. Whatever your style is, make Cross Creek your home today. Visit us today and see why so many residents love living here!