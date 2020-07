Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home in central Dallas! Updated kitchen including gas stove and Stainless steel Fridge, and tons of cabinet space for all your storing needs! All kitchen Appliances included. Large backyard with grass and extensive outdoor covered patio, great for entertaining! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Just minuets from Love Field Airport, uptown Dallas, and easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and highway 35. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!