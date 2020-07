Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub sauna valet service alarm system courtyard elevator fire pit on-site laundry bike storage lobby

If starting or ending your day with a workout is part of your routine, you'll get plenty of exercise in our 24-hour fitness center that includes an indoor dry sauna.When its time to relax, grab a glass of ice tea and a good book and lounge poolside. Experience the comfort of the Preston Bridge hot tub. Or cozy up in your apartment on a cool night in front of your own wood-burning fireplace. If it's convenience you want, rent one of our luxury two-bedroom apartments and you'll enjoy direct access into your home from your private attached garage. You only have to cruise down Preston Road to find plenty of big city excitement.