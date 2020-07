Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center carport gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments hot tub internet access

The Glen at Highpoint Apartments features eight spacious floor plans with one and two-bedroom floor plans in North Dallas. Our amenities include walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer connections, vaulted ceilings & so much more! The property features reserved covered parking and a swimming pool. North Dallas is a great neighborhood with plenty of schools, parks, fitness trails, shopping & on-trend restaurants. Contact us today to set up a tour and come see the property for yourself!