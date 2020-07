Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving trash valet elevator on-site laundry

The Arches at Park Cities offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, each displaying a custom home finish. Our beautiful community offers impressive amenities, including a resort-style pool and heated jacuzzi, an outdoor grilling area, a media theater with surround sound, and a fully-equipped fitness center.



Enjoy premier shops and entertainment including Inwood Village, North Park Mall, and Highland Park Village. Our convenient location offers easy access to Dallas North Tollway and W Northwest Highway. We are located just minutes away from Love Field Airport, the Frontier Flight Museum, and Bachman Lake.



You won't be dissappointed to call The Arches at Park Cities your home. A sophisticated lifestyle demands a sophisticated address. The Arches at Park Cities is located in the heart of Dallas and has so much to offer that you will never want or need to leave your new neighborhood.