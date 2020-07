Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit in coveted area behind the Pink Wall. Gleaming, replaced hardwood floors throughout the house, tile bathrooms. Kitchen updated with replaced appliances and counter tops. Nice size, updated Master bathroom, good closet space. Front entry and back entry. Two car covered parking, Owner states that this space can accommodate three cars. Monthly lease includes all utilities, electric, water, trash and full use of common areas.