The Avery on Southwestern.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $15 - $30
restrictions: The weight limit is 100lbs per pet, and no aggressive breeds are permitted. Please call for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot: paid. Carport and Garage Parking available for rent. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Other: $20/month. Carport and Garage Parking available for rent. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Other. Carport and Garage Parking available for rent. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: $25-$35/month: 7x4, 10x4, 15x5. 17x6
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.