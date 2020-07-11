All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:33 AM

The Avery on Southwestern

8910 Southwestern Blvd · (214) 856-8362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8910 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX 75214

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5215 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 1220 · Avail. now

$1,127

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 2314 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2213 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,582

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 5308 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,597

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 1215 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3139 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,029

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Unit 3200 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Unit 4100 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Avery on Southwestern.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
alarm system
carport
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Leasing office is open to the public for touring! Our virtual tours are also available. Come see us today! Welcome to The Avery on Southwestern - a modern urban village with hotel style pools, floating tanning decks and outdoor bars. The pool scene conjures images of a chic resort. Our mid-century modern clubhouse has a hip bar with iPod docking station creating your own trendsetting club. Our amenity-rich apartments were designed for your A-list lifestyle. Strategically located between Northpark and the biking and jogging trails of White Rock Lake, the Avery is poised to become the epicenter of cool in Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $15 - $30
restrictions: The weight limit is 100lbs per pet, and no aggressive breeds are permitted. Please call for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot: paid. Carport and Garage Parking available for rent. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Other: $20/month. Carport and Garage Parking available for rent. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Other. Carport and Garage Parking available for rent. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: $25-$35/month: 7x4, 10x4, 15x5. 17x6
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Avery on Southwestern have any available units?
The Avery on Southwestern has 28 units available starting at $1,124 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Avery on Southwestern have?
Some of The Avery on Southwestern's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Avery on Southwestern currently offering any rent specials?
The Avery on Southwestern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Avery on Southwestern pet-friendly?
Yes, The Avery on Southwestern is pet friendly.
Does The Avery on Southwestern offer parking?
Yes, The Avery on Southwestern offers parking.
Does The Avery on Southwestern have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Avery on Southwestern offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Avery on Southwestern have a pool?
Yes, The Avery on Southwestern has a pool.
Does The Avery on Southwestern have accessible units?
No, The Avery on Southwestern does not have accessible units.
Does The Avery on Southwestern have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Avery on Southwestern has units with dishwashers.

