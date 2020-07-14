Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Introducing Magnolia on Matilda, a boutique apartment community located near the M Streets and the hip and newly transformed Lower Greenville Avenue on the corner of Matilda and Oram Street, only one block from Trader Joes, Truck Yard, HG Sply Co., Mudsmith, and many other great restaurants and coffee shops. Featuring spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art, urban living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Dallas' most eclectic and charming neighborhoods. With a great location, Magnolia on Matilda is perfect for residents looking to balance comfortable metropolitan living providing close proximity to Central Expressway, Ross Avenue, and the DART Rail System.