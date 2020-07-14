All apartments in Dallas
Magnolia on Matilda
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:45 AM

Magnolia on Matilda

1965 Matilda St · (972) 521-3827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1965 Matilda St, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia on Matilda.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Introducing Magnolia on Matilda, a boutique apartment community located near the M Streets and the hip and newly transformed Lower Greenville Avenue on the corner of Matilda and Oram Street, only one block from Trader Joes, Truck Yard, HG Sply Co., Mudsmith, and many other great restaurants and coffee shops. Featuring spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art, urban living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Dallas' most eclectic and charming neighborhoods. With a great location, Magnolia on Matilda is perfect for residents looking to balance comfortable metropolitan living providing close proximity to Central Expressway, Ross Avenue, and the DART Rail System.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking available. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia on Matilda have any available units?
Magnolia on Matilda has 6 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia on Matilda have?
Some of Magnolia on Matilda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia on Matilda currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia on Matilda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia on Matilda pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia on Matilda is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia on Matilda offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia on Matilda offers parking.
Does Magnolia on Matilda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia on Matilda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia on Matilda have a pool?
No, Magnolia on Matilda does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia on Matilda have accessible units?
No, Magnolia on Matilda does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia on Matilda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia on Matilda has units with dishwashers.
