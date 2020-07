Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful one owner home features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with over 1,500 square feet of living space. The fourth bedroom can be used as a bedroom or an additional closet. Property features granite counters in the kitchen, a wet bar, wood flooring in the dining, living room and hallways as well as a large brick fireplace in the den. In addition, the property has 2 large pecan trees that keep the home cool during the hot summer months. Schedule a showing today for your client.