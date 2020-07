Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed carport online portal yoga

Our beautiful gated community offers unexpected value in one of North Dallas’ most sought after locations, just one block west of Preston Road on Frankford within easy walking distance to restaurants and shopping. The Manhattan’s nine floor plans include flats and townhomes with each offering walk-in closets, built in microwaves with modern paint and flooring. Relax at one of our two pools or work out in our fitness center complete with WiFi. Manhattan residents enjoy flexible lease terms, paying rent online and prompt service for maintenance requests. Come tour our community and see for yourself The Manhattan difference!