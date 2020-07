Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access trash valet yoga cats allowed clubhouse coffee bar hot tub

In the Heart of Dallas



Welcome to Bell Knox District, chic and contemporary apartments in the vibrant Knox District neighborhood of Dallas, TX. Bell Knox District is just steps away from charming shops, restaurants and entertainment, and with the I-75 corridor at your door, you will have easy access to all Dallas has to offer. Not to mention we are just 2 miles from Downtown and adjacent to the prestigious Highland Park.



Our thoughtfully designed studio, one and two bedroom homes are stylish and comfortable. We offer our residents Eco Friendly flooring, soaring ceilings, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and 42" inch custom cabinetry, contemporary lighting, built-in book shelves and washers and dryers in each home. Take advantage of our Resident Connect with Java Bar and Wi-Fi Hub, relax at our urban oasis swimming pool or work out in our FLEX Studio. Our community is smoke-free, pet friendly and has direct elevator access to all homes. Discover Apartment Living At Its Best