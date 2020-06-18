568 Aqua Drive

Amenities

LEASE NEAR WHITE ROCK LAKE! Completely updated home with large bedrooms and closets in the much desired Lake Highlands Estates. House is within walking distance to White Rock Lake, parks and nearby to shopping and restaurants. Gourmet kitchen has gas range, granite countertops, SS appliances, and includes a refrigerator and microwave. Hardwood floors in all areas except bathrooms, which has travertine. House has plenty of storage with large closets and built-in cabinets. Large fenced back yard with flagstone patio. Yard maintained by owner! One car garage adds extra storage with more built-in cabinets.