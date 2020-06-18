All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

568 Aqua Drive · No Longer Available
Location

568 Aqua Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LEASE NEAR WHITE ROCK LAKE! Completely updated home with large bedrooms and closets in the much desired Lake Highlands Estates. House is within walking distance to White Rock Lake, parks and nearby to shopping and restaurants. Gourmet kitchen has gas range, granite countertops, SS appliances, and includes a refrigerator and microwave. Hardwood floors in all areas except bathrooms, which has travertine. House has plenty of storage with large closets and built-in cabinets. Large fenced back yard with flagstone patio. Yard maintained by owner! One car garage adds extra storage with more built-in cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

